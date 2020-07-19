Photo Of The Barbershop In The NBA Bubble Is Going Viral

The NBA is really going all-out with its amenities inside of the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

A photo of a full-size barbershop being built inside of the bubble in Florida surfaced on social media on Sunday evening.

Former NBA big man Tiago Splitter, who’s now a development coach for the Brooklyn Nets, shared a photo of the barbershop on Twitter.

Bleacher Report shared the photo on its account. The photo has already been retweeted more than 2,000 times and liked more than 11,000 times.

NBA Barbershop being built in the bubble 💈 (via @tiagosplitter) pic.twitter.com/DyuKFZiWE3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 19, 2020

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Baxter Holmes and Eric Woodyard wrote about how the NBA decided which barbers would be brought to the bubble.

IT ALL STARTED with Will Rondo. More than a decade ago, when his younger brother was drafted into the NBA, Rondo became something of a go-to guy for his sibling, helping coordinate transportation and logistics for the then-Boston Celtics point guard. Soon after, Rondo started handling the same logistics for some other members of the Celtics, then others around the NBA. In 2009, he started a hospitality company, Superior Global Travel & Concierge. *** It was up to Rondo to compile a 50-person list. He leaned on the relationships he’d built with barbers and stylists who had become close with NBA players — the ones players would call as soon as their plane landed, or would ask them to make a house call before a national TV game. Roughly a third of them quickly told Rondo they couldn’t leave their family or their business — or both. But many others pitched themselves aggressively, offering up their experience, accolades and high-end clientele.

Ultimately, the NBA cut that 50-person list to six barbers, who are being brought to Orlando to cut hair inside of the bubble.

The barbers will have to quarantine for a week and then they’ll be able to get to work.

ESPN’s full story on the barbers is worth a read.

The 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume at the end of the month.