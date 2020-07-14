The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA’s Violation Hotline Reportedly Has ‘Multiple’ Tips

NBA star Chris Paul and some characters at Disney World.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - FEBRUARY 23: In this handout image provided by Disney Parks, Los Angeles Clippers All-Star guard Chris Paul joins his son, Chris at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World Resort on February 23, 2012 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Nicknamed "CP3," Paul is posing with Disney's "Three Caballeros" in front of Cinderella Castle. Last night, Paul scored a season-high 36 points in the Clippers' 103-95 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Paul, who also starred on Team USA's gold medal-winning squad at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, is in Orlando, Florida, for the NBA's 2012 All-Star Weekend. He will be in the starting lineup for the Western Conference All-Stars during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game. The Clippers are 20-11 this season and are alone in first place in the NBA's Pacific Division. (Photo by Gene Duncan/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

The NBA bubble down at Disney resorts in Orlando, Fla. has started, though things haven’t quite gone off without a hitch so far.

Due to positive tests, not every star player has been able to report to the “bubble” yet. A pair of Houston Rockets stars, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, haven’t reported to Orlando yet. Westbrook has confirmed that he is current overcoming COVID-19. Harden has not disclosed his situation yet, but is reportedly “feeling fine,” and may travel when Westbrook reports to Orlando.

Others already in the bubble have had some issues with the restrictions. On Monday, Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes accidentally stepped out of the “bubble” area to pick up a delivery order. He must now quarantine for 10 days as a result.

He may not be alone in doing something similar. The NBA has set up a hotline for players to anonymously report violations on the Disney campus. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, there have already been players warned about lacks of social distancing and forgetting to wear masks around the campus.

The NBA tends to embrace its individual stars and personalities more than just about any other major sports league. As a result, the league has a gossip ecosystem unmatched in American sports. It is no surprise that basketball fans really want to hear more about which players are snitching on others.

https://twitter.com/WorldWideWob/status/1283123260398469121

There have been complaints about the food, and Rajon Rondo compared his room to Motel 6 (which seems pretty unfair based on the picture he posted), but overall, guys seem to be making the best of it.

And at least two players—both Lakers—are finding ways to have some fun.

Teams have already started to practice in preparation for the season. Game are set to begin on July 30.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.