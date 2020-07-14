NBA’s Violation Hotline Reportedly Has ‘Multiple’ Tips

The NBA bubble down at Disney resorts in Orlando, Fla. has started, though things haven’t quite gone off without a hitch so far.

Due to positive tests, not every star player has been able to report to the “bubble” yet. A pair of Houston Rockets stars, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, haven’t reported to Orlando yet. Westbrook has confirmed that he is current overcoming COVID-19. Harden has not disclosed his situation yet, but is reportedly “feeling fine,” and may travel when Westbrook reports to Orlando.

Others already in the bubble have had some issues with the restrictions. On Monday, Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes accidentally stepped out of the “bubble” area to pick up a delivery order. He must now quarantine for 10 days as a result.

He may not be alone in doing something similar. The NBA has set up a hotline for players to anonymously report violations on the Disney campus. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, there have already been players warned about lacks of social distancing and forgetting to wear masks around the campus.

Some players have received warnings from violations, sources said, as league ensures social distancing and mask protocols on campus. https://t.co/LSRX6cXWfP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2020

The NBA tends to embrace its individual stars and personalities more than just about any other major sports league. As a result, the league has a gossip ecosystem unmatched in American sports. It is no surprise that basketball fans really want to hear more about which players are snitching on others.

There have been complaints about the food, and Rajon Rondo compared his room to Motel 6 (which seems pretty unfair based on the picture he posted), but overall, guys seem to be making the best of it.

Contrary to popular belief bubble life ain’t half bad. Don’t get me wrong I catch myself staring at the ceiling a couple times a day 😂 and the meals ain’t what we accustom too, but overall the set up is straight. Strictly bussiness. The effort put In is greatly appreciated! — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) July 14, 2020

And at least two players—both Lakers—are finding ways to have some fun.

JaVale McGee and Kuzma hit the water slide today 😂🌊 (via @JaValeMcGee) pic.twitter.com/0QChLZzLOq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 14, 2020

Teams have already started to practice in preparation for the season. Game are set to begin on July 30.