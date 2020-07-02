NBA ‘Closing In’ On Second Bubble For Teams Not Invited To Orlando

Basketball fans are definitely excited to see 22 NBA teams return to the hardwood later this month, but what about the eight teams that weren’t invited to the league’s bubble in Orlando?

Well, it appears Adam Silver has a plan for those franchises. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is “closing in” on signing off on a second bubble. This would take place in Chicago though, not Orlando. At this moment, the target date is set for September.

ESPN reporter Jackie MacMullan added a little more insight to this developing story. Apparently the NBA will allow these eight teams to run mini-training camps and participate in games with the opposing teams.

The second bubble would include the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks.

It’s tough to tell whether or not the star players on these eight teams will actually perform, but at least they now have a chance to if that’s what they desire.

Golden State might want to take a cautious approach since Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are coming off injuries. Younger teams, such as the Hawks and Timberwolves, would benefit from letting their budding stars develop more chemistry.

The timing of this bubble makes sense because it would occur while the conference semifinals are being played in Orlando. There won’t be an abundance of teams competing all at once.

Do you think the NBA is making the right decision with this second bubble?