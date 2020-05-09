Adam Silver Details NBA’s Potential Reopening, Financial Burden

The NBA decided to delay its season once Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11. We’ve all been patiently waiting for the league to reopen, but it sounds like a final decision might not come until next month.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the players on Friday night about several important topics, such as when the league could return, where games might be played if the season resumes and the risk of playing without a vaccine present.

If the 2020 season does resume, the NBA will not have fans present at games. This is a no-brainer from the league. As for where the games might be played, it appears that Silver has two destinations in mind.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that Silver is considering Orlando and Las Vegas as the sites for games.

Here’s what Silver had to say about potential travel plans moving forward:

“There’s no point in adding risk for flying all of you city to city if there’s not going to be fans,” Silver said. “We think it would be safer to be in a single location, or two locations, to start.”

Silver also discussed the financial burden the NBA could have to deal with due to the lack of fans for the foreseeable future.

It turns out that 40 percent of the league’s revenue comes from having fans in the arena. There’s no telling when the NBA will have fans back in the stands for games, which means tough times could be ahead.

Via ESPN:

“This could turn out to be the single greatest challenge of all our lives,” Silver told the players.

League executives have until June to make a decision on the 2020 season. Silver thinks teams will need at least three weeks to train for the rest of the season.

Hopefully, the NBA will return this season and give the sports world something to cheer about.