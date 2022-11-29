NBA Contender Officially Announces Kemba Walker Signing

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 21: Kemba Walker #8 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls in the first half at United Center on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Kemba Walker has finally found a landing spot.

The Dallas Mavericks officially signed the four-time All-Star on Tuesday.

Walker hasn't played in an NBA game since getting fazed out of the New York Knicks rotation in February. He averaged 11.6 points in 37 games last season.

While his Knicks tenure ended with a whimper, Walker averaged 19.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists during six December games, including a 44-point outburst against the Washington Wizards.

The Knicks traded Walker to the Detroit Pistons in a draft-day deal, but Detroit never planned on utilizing the 32-year-old. The Pistons waived him in mid-October.

After losing Jalen Brunson to New York in free agency, Dallas can use an additional backcourt playmaker. Although Luke Doncic leads the league in scoring, the Mavericks have fallen to 9-10 with four straight losses.

Marc Stein reported earlier Tuesday that Walker planned to sign a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. He's not expected to play immediately since he hasn't seen NBA action in more than nine months.