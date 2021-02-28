The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

2 More Players Reportedly Added To The NBA Dunk Contest

Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers going up for a layup.WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 02: Anfernee Simons #1 of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the basket against Rui Hachimura #8 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on February 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The field for the upcoming NBA dunk contest is filling up, with two more invites reportedly being sent out.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons and Indiana Pacers guard Cassius Stanley will be participating in the annual event at All-Star Weekend next week.

The pair joins New York Knicks rookie forward Obi Toppin, who has already reportedly accepted a bid. Last year’s champion, Derrick Jones Jr., will not defend his title.

The dunk contest will be held at halftime of the All-Star Game in Atlanta next Saturday night.

Simons, like Toppin, has played a consistent bench role for his team during this season. In 29 games, he’s averaging 8.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per appearance.

Stanley, meanwhile, has only appeared in eight games as a rookie. However, he showcased his high-flying ability in college at Duke last season, so he should be a strong fit in the competition.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.