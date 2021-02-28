2 More Players Reportedly Added To The NBA Dunk Contest

The field for the upcoming NBA dunk contest is filling up, with two more invites reportedly being sent out.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons and Indiana Pacers guard Cassius Stanley will be participating in the annual event at All-Star Weekend next week.

The pair joins New York Knicks rookie forward Obi Toppin, who has already reportedly accepted a bid. Last year’s champion, Derrick Jones Jr., will not defend his title.

The dunk contest will be held at halftime of the All-Star Game in Atlanta next Saturday night.

Simons, like Toppin, has played a consistent bench role for his team during this season. In 29 games, he’s averaging 8.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per appearance.

Stanley, meanwhile, has only appeared in eight games as a rookie. However, he showcased his high-flying ability in college at Duke last season, so he should be a strong fit in the competition.