NBA Fans Are Furious With Stephen A. Smith On Sunday Night
Stephen A. Smith is trending on social media for some of the comments he made on ESPN's pregame show before Game 7 on Sunday night.
One comment in particular is drawing a lot of attention - and a lot of criticism.
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was not named to the league's 75 greatest players of all-time list. Smith believes Thompson should've made it over Russell Westbrook and James Harden - two former MVPs.
NBA fans aren't happy.
Thompson is a very good player, but Westbrook and Harden are two former MVPs with several All-NBA nods.
They've pretty clearly had better individual careers than Thompson.