NBA Fans Are Furious With Stephen A. Smith On Sunday Night

NEW ORLEANS - FEBRUARY 15: (LtoR) Actress and coach of the New Orleans team Gabrielle Union and ESPN host Stephen A. Smith talk from the sideline during McDonald's All-Star Celebrity Game at New Orleans Convention Center on February 15, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith is trending on social media for some of the comments he made on ESPN's pregame show before Game 7 on Sunday night.

One comment in particular is drawing a lot of attention - and a lot of criticism.

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was not named to the league's 75 greatest players of all-time list. Smith believes Thompson should've made it over Russell Westbrook and James Harden - two former MVPs.

NBA fans aren't happy.

Thompson is a very good player, but Westbrook and Harden are two former MVPs with several All-NBA nods.

They've pretty clearly had better individual careers than Thompson.