NBA Fans Aren't Happy With The Tipoff Time Tonight

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors is set to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T.

For many NBA fans, this is too late.

Several NBA fans have taken to social media to complain about the late start time for Game 3.

Not everyone disagrees, though.

"I like these 9 pm tip offs. I'ma still be up till like 1 but still I would prefer my blood pressure be down before midnight," one fan admitted.

Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals is set to air on TNT.