LeBron, Jordan Battling Off Court: NBA World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: Michael Jordan and LeBron James interact after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LeBron James and Michael Jordan will go head-to-head this June, just not on the hardwood.

It turns out James and Jordan's tequila brands are finalists in the "Best Tequila Reposado" category for ReserveBear and The Tasting Alliance.

James will be representing Lobos 1701 Tequila, whereas Jordan will be representing Cincoro Tequila.

The winner of this category is expected to be announced in mid-June, according to Boardroom. As you'd expect, NBA fans are quite amused by this competition.

"Whoever wins this settles the GOAT debate," one fan tweeted.

"This version of of when your idols become rivals is beautiful," another fan wrote.

Some fans have decided they'll have to try both products to see who has the edge.

Lobos can be purchased at roughly $50. Cincoro, meanwhile, is more than double that price.

It'll be fascinating to see which company ends up winning this a