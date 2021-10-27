The Spun

NBA Fans React To JJ Redick's Job Announcement

A little over a month after retiring from the NBA, JJ Redick has already found a pretty sweet new gig in basketball.

On Wednesday, Redick announced he would be joining ESPN as an analyst. The 15-year NBA veteran will make his in-studio debut next week and will also serve as a game analyst this season.

“After 15 years in the NBA, I am excited to take what I have learned on the court and be able to provide my insight and strong opinions about the game I love,” Redick said in a statement.

Redick, who already began co-hosting his “The Old Man and the Three” podcast during his playing career, seems like a strong fit at the Worldwide Leader. He’s passionate and opinionated about the game of basketball and won’t be shy about using his NBA experience to provide insight.

News of Redick’s new position has been met with a lot of approval among basketball fans and the hoops media world.

After starring at Duke for four years, Redick was a first-round pick of the Orlando Magic in 2006. In 15 seasons in the NBA, he averaged 12.8 points per game while shooting 41.5% from three-point range.

Redick’s first ESPN studio assignment will come before the Nets-Hawks game on November 3.

