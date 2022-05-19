Malika Andrews To Host The NBA Draft: Fans React

BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 13: ESPN Sideline Reporter, Malika Andrews looks on before the game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets on March 13, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Malika Andrews continues to rise up the ranks. ESPN announced on Wednesday that she will host the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23.

“I am so excited to be the host of the 2022 NBA draft,” Andrews said. “It’s really kind of beyond words. We just finished the draft lottery, and I feel like that great training, maybe, hopefully for the draft. But, at the end of the day, I know I have a great team behind me.”

Andrews has really excelled as the host of ESPN's NBA Today. Now, she'll get to showcase her skillset on an even bigger stage.

Believe it or not, Andrews will become the first woman to ever host the NBA Draft for ESPN. That's an incredible achievement for the 27-year-old.

Most of the responses to this announcement have been positive, which isn't a surprise because Andrews is quite popular with basketball fans.

"Great news, and well-deserved" one fan tweeted at Andrews. "You have been killing it."

"Malika is a treasure," another fan wrote.

"This is what we asked for," a third fan said.

Andrews won't be the only notable name on the broadcast for ESPN's coverage of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Jay Bilas, Bobby Marks, Kendrick Perkins, Mike Schmitz and Adrian Wojnarowski will all be at the Barclays Center to cover the event.