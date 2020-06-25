NBA Fans React To Vince Carter’s Retirement Announcement

Vince Carter officially announced his retirement this morning, as the eight-time All-Star has finally decided to call it quits after spending 22 years on an NBA hardwood.

The early stages of Carter’s career were all about his high-flying dunks. His jaw-dropping athleticism sparked the phrase “half man, half amazing.” It also helped him earn the nickname “Vinsanity.”

Despite not winning a championship or an MVP trophy, Carter was regarded as one of the best wings the league has seen over the past two decades. He finished his career averaging 16.7 points per game.

Since the day has finally come for Carter to end his NBA career, the basketball community has showed their support for the former North Carolina product on social media. The NBA even put up a montage of his best moments on its official Twitter account.

Carter’s final memory is an odd one for sure. The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks were battling in overtime right before the league postponed its operations because of the pandemic.

Right before the final whistle was blown, Carter drilled a three-point shot for all the fans in attendance. It was a bittersweet sendoff for him.

Vince Carter’s last career bucket. The official end of the ‘90s NBA. Such a fun time. pic.twitter.com/170VP7lt8I — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 25, 2020

Whether he was a superstar for the Nets or a role player on the Grizzlies, Carter always found a way to handle whatever workload was given to him.

We wish Vince Carter all the best as he enters the next chapter of his life.