NBA Fans React To What Charles Barkley Said About Zion

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: CBS commentator Charles Barkley looks on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Over the last year or so, Charles Barkley has been a harsh critic of Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

Barkley's most recent jab at Williamson came on The Dan Patrick Show, where he commented on the 21-year-old power forward's weight in relation to the massive contract offer he could be fielding.

"[If] they were getting ready to give me $200 million, I would be the skinniest power forward in the history of civilization," Barkley said.

The reaction to Chuck's one-liner has been mixed. Some people think he is on point, while others find him to be hypocritical given the way he behaved during his own career.

After making the All-Star team in his second season, Williamson did not play a minute for the Pelicans in 2021-22 as he dealt with the effects of a foot injury.

He's still viewed as a budding superstar, but New Orleans is reportedly planning to hedge its bet when it comes to offering Williamson a max contract.

"From what I have been told, the Pelicans, at this point, are not willing to offer a full five-year guaranteed deal. And a lot of it is flowing down from ownership," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said. "Gayle Benson, the owner, is also the owner of the New Orleans Saints. And I have been told they’re going to take a football-style, Saints-style mentality with this contract negotiation. They will offer him a huge contract but will not guarantee all of it."