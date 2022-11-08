NBA Fans Upset With Dwight Howard's Next Career Move

BOSTON - MAY 24: (L-R) Vince Carter #15 and Dwight Howard #12 of the Orlando Magic react to a play against the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2010 NBA Playoffs at TD Banknorth Garden on May 24, 2010 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

On Monday night, All-Star center Dwight Howard announced that he signed with the Taoyuan Leopards. They're a professional basketball team in Taiwan.

"I am so so excited, and I can't wait to touch down in Taiwan and start playing," Howard said in an announcement video.

While basketball fans are hopeful that Howards shines for the Leopards, they're shocked that he wasn't offered a deal from an NBA team.

Many fans believe there's still a place for Howard in the NBA.

"Dwight Howard got shunned out of the NBA Top 75 and now gotta play basketball in Taiwan," one person tweeted. "DeAndre Jordan averages 10 daps and claps per game watching Jokic play basketball on the bench NBA politics is nasty."

"Dwight Howard should not be finishing his career in Taiwan," another person said. "Failure by the NBA, man. He deserves better."

"DeAndre Jordan has a job in this league & Dwight Howard doesn’t," a third person wrote. "Carmelo also doesn’t have a job in this league when I’m seeing players keep bricking. Doesn’t make sense to me."

Howard will turn 37 next month. Last season, he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

When the time comes for Howard to officially retire from the game of basketball, he'll become a Hall of Famer. The former first-round pick's résumé is awfully impressive.

That being said, it's a bit disappointing that Howard won't be on an NBA roster for at least the immediate future.