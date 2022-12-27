NBA Game Delayed Due To 'Potential Security Threat'

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 20: A general view of AT&T Center during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs on May 20, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tonight's game between the Jazz and Spurs in San Antonio will not be starting on time.

The game, which was supposed to tip off 8 p.m. ET, will instead get underway at 8:40 p.m. ET, 7:40 p.m. local time. According to the official word, the reason for the delay is security-related.

"Due to a potential security threat, which has impacted fans entering the AT&T Center, the tip for tonight's Spurs-Jazz game has been pushed to 7:40," the Spurs said, via Jazz writer Ryan Kostecka.

It's unclear just what the threat was, but Sarah Todd of the Deseret News reported some potential details a short time ago.

"Fans coming into the arena say that signs around AT&T Center say 'Gates closed,'" Todd wrote. "One person was told there was an emergency but no danger. Fans slowly trickling in now."

Thankfully, it doesn't seem like the situation is too serious, otherwise the game wouldn't be played at all.

It sounds like the AT&T Center staff have things under control as of now.