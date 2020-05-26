NBA GMs Reportedly Proposed Wild Format For Season Resumption

At this point, it seems pretty obvious that the NBA is going to return this season. All that is left to decide is when, where and how.

You can’t say the NBA hasn’t been creative in exploring all options. There have been reports of resuming the season at Disney World in Orlando, with wondering if things would pick back up with the end of the regular season or go right to the playoffs.

Now, thanks to Kevin O’Connor at The Ringer, we have a report of another format, and this one is really outside the box. According to O’Connor, Adam Silver sent a survey out to all 30 league general managers late last week to gauge their feedback on a variety of different proposals.

One of the options involved scrapping the Eastern and Western conferences and starting the postseason up using a World Cup-style group stage format.

One proposal is to replace the first round of the playoffs with a “group stage” in which the 20 teams with the best records would be placed into four groups of five teams. Teams would play two games against each opponent in their own group, and the teams with the two best records from each group would qualify for the second round of the playoffs. Eight teams would advance, and then teams would play seven-game series to determine the champion.

A major change from the norm? Sure, but this plan also has the potential to be really cool to watch play out.

O’Connor lays out his hypothetical group tiers if this came to fruition, and they’re worth looking at. You can find his full article here.

On the same day this news drops, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard says he won’t play when the season restarts if his team doesn’t have a legit chance to make the playoffs.

How do you want to see the NBA restart?