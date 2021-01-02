NBA Hall Of Famer Paul Westphal Has Reportedly Passed Away

NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal has passed away at the age of 70 after a battle with brain cancer, according to multiple reports.

Westphal, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019, was a first-round pick of the Boston Celtics out of USC in 1972. He went on to win a championship with the franchise in 1974.

Westphal would move on to play for the Phoenix Suns, Seattle SuperSonics and New York Knicks before retiring in 1984. During that time, he made five consecutive All-Star appearances from 1977-81 and and All-NBA first-team selection three times.

Westphal finished his playing career with averages of 15.6 points and 4.4 assists per game.

You know the old cliche, “He was a better person than he was a player?” That the Gospel truth about Hall of Famer Paul Westphal. He died this morning from the effects of a brain tumor. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) January 2, 2021

My dear friend, NBA Hall of Famer Paul Westphal, passed away today. He was 70, and had been diagnosed with brain cancer last year. He was a splendid husband, father, grandfather, player, coach, friend, and man of faith. God now receives into His arms a most honored guest. — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) January 2, 2021

After his playing career ended, Westphal was the head coach at Southwestern Baptist Bible and Grand Canyon before joining the Phoenix Suns as an assistant in 1988. In 1992, he was hired to replace Cotton Fitzsimmons as Phoenix head coach.

Westphal took Phoenix to the NBA Finals in his first season and then brought the franchise to back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference semifinals. He was dismissed midway through the 1995-96 season.

Westphal would later serve as the head coach of the Sonics (1998-2000), Pepperdine University (2001-06) and Sacramento Kings (2009-12), with his final coaching gig coming as an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets from 2014-16.

