NBA Reportedly Has One ‘Clear Frontrunner’ Site For Resuming Play

The NBA has been on hold ever since Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus back in March. Even though a potential return date isn’t available at this point, the league has reportedly found a preferred destination to resume play.

Over the past few weeks, there have been rumblings about the league taking place in Las Vegas. This would limit travel and also avoid players potentially bouncing around different cities during these uncertain times.

Well, it appears NBA commissioner Adam Silver has found a clear front-runner site for the league to resume the 2019-20 season. Surprisingly though, the league isn’t favoring Las Vegas at this time.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA sees Orlando/Disney World as the best spot to resume play. Orlando has gained significant traction over Las Vegas and other potential destinations.

The NBA has Orlando/Disney World as a clear frontrunner for return-to-play site for resuming 2019-20 season, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Orlando has gained significant seriousness among other cites such as Las Vegas. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 20, 2020

Disney World certainly has the capacity and room to handle 30 NBA teams for an extended period of time.

It’s uncertain how the NBA would handle the rest of the season. Fans are curious to see if the league would jump right into the playoffs, or resume where it left off.

Either way, there is growing optimism that basketball will return this summer. After all, star players like Chris Paul have already made it known that they want to play.

This is still a fluid situation, so it’ll be interesting to see what the NBA does in the coming weeks.