NBA Has Reportedly Informed Teams Of The Finals Dates

The NBA has informed teams of the NBA Finals dates with the playoffs set to begin in just a few short days.

The end of the regular-season is drawing closer. Friday is the final day of the regular-season. The No. 8 vs. No. 9 play-in games will take place this weekend in the Western Conference. The winner will advance to face the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the playoffs set to begin next week, there’s seemingly just a few NBA Finals contenders. The Lakers and Clippers appear destined to meet in the Western Conference Finals. In the east, the Bucks and Raptors each have a shot, while the Celtics could also make some noise.

The NBA Finals are reportedly set to begin on Sept. 30. If the Finals extend to a Game 7, it would take place on Oct. 13. Those dates are subject to change depending on the outcome of the earlier rounds.

NBA has informed teams of Finals dates, subject to move up: Game 1: Sept. 30

G2: Oct. 2

G3: Oct. 4

G4: Oct. 6

G5: Oct. 9

G6: Oct. 11

G7: Oct. 13 First round begins Monday; each series played every other day. Later rounds can be moved up based on outcomes. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 13, 2020

The playoffs will look entirely different this year compared to prior years. Home-court advantage has vanished, opening the door for lower seeds to make some noise. We’ll truly find out which team is the most talented this postseason.

