NBA Has Reportedly Set A Date For The 2020 Draft

The NBA suspended its operations back in March due to the coronavirus. As a result, the entire calendar for the league changed, such as the playoff schedule and draft date.

Every year the NBA Draft takes placed toward the end of June. Considering that we haven’t seen the NBA Combine or NBA Draft Lottery happen yet, it was always safe to assume that Adam Silver would change the date of the draft.

According to ESPN insider Adam Wojnarowski, the Draft Lottery will take place on August 25 and the NBA Draft will occur on October 15. This makes a lot of sense because the postseason won’t conclude until October 12.

Unfortunately for prospects around the country they haven’t received proper feedback from coaches and scouts like they would in previous years. It’s possible this new date will give them an opportunity to figure out whether they want to remain in the draft process or go back to college.

Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman are considered can’t-miss prospects this year. LaMelo Ball could also be a top-three pick -assuming teams are willing to deal with drama that comes with his father, LaVar Ball.

Other notable prospects that could hear their names called early includes Cole Anthony, Isaac Okoro and Obi Toppin.

For the first time in months, the NBA is officially back in business.