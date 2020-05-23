NBA In Talks With Walt Disney Corporation To Resume 2019-20 Season

A few months ago, the NBA wasn’t even sure if the 2019-20 season would be worth saving. Now, the league is making progress toward playing out the rest of this year’s campaign.

According to ESPN insider Ramona Shelburne, the NBA has entered exploratory talks with the Walt Disney Corporation about restarting the remainder of the season. This means all the remaining games would take place in Orlando, Florida.

Las Vegas was seen as a potential venue for the league, but momentum has shifted in Orlando’s favor. As for when games could eventually happen, the NBA teased a possible July return in its recent statement.

“The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

Fans are starving for sports, and who could blame them?

It’s been over two months since the NBA suspended its operations. Despite some tough times, the league may have found its temporary venue until this pandemic finally blows over.

Though it’s a no-brainer at this juncture, it’s worth adding that players would compete without fans present. At this time, the main priority for the NBA is making sure its athletes are safe.