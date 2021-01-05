NBA Informs Teams Of New Safety Precautions

Adam Silver and the NBA are implementing new safety precautions to try and prevent the risk of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks.

The NBA sent a memo to teams Monday evening informing players and coaches of two new rules. Both rules involve the wearing of masks in certain settings.

The first rule says all players that dress for games must wear masks during games until they enter games (if they enter at all). All players must then reapply masks for the start of the second half, once again wearing the mask until they enter the game.

The second rule encourages players to wear masks outside of team settings and especially indoors. NBA insider Shams Charania has a full breakdown of the new rules.

Sources: The NBA has informed its 30 teams of updated rules: — Starting Tuesday, all active players who are dressed to play must wear face mask until they enter the game

— All players, coaches and staffers in Tiers 1/2 must wear a mask when outside team setting and indoor — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2021

The NBA also encourages players who are taken out games to reapply masks when on the bench.

After exiting court, active players are strongly recommended to wear mask in bench area. The requirement resets at halftime (wear mask at start of second half until they enter the game). Inactive players remain required to wear mask for entire game. https://t.co/FjpAEGKltP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2021

The NBA has clearly identified a problem with the lack of mask wearing within the association as of late. Several star players have also been seen in public settings without masks via various social media videos.

The NBA had immense success with its Orlando bubble, thanks to its exclusive setting and frequent testing. This season, basketball is back to being played in arenas across the country meaning players and coaching are frequently traveling.

Adam Silver would love to avoid any outbreaks within his league this season. The wearing of masks more frequently should help reduce the risk of playing in the midst of a pandemic.