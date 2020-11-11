NBA Insider: 2 Teams Reportedly Interested In Russell Westbrook Trade

Is the James Harden-Russell Westbrook experiment going to come to an end this off-season? NBA insider Kevin O’Connor is hearing the Houston Rockets are open to trading the former NBA MVP.

It’s already been a whirlwind of an off-season for the Rockets. Just a day after the team lost the 2020 Western Conference Semi-Finals, Mike D’Antoni announced he would be leaving the organization. The news sent the NBA world into a frenzy.

Houston just recently hired Stephen Silas, a former Dallas Mavericks assistant, as the team’s new head coach. He’ll now be tasked with coming up with a well-designed offensive scheme that gets the most out of Harden and Westbrook – that is, if Westbrook will even be on the team by next season.

According to O’Connor, the Rockets are open to trading Westbrook, and there’s two teams reportedly interested: the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

“I did have multiple sources that I trust tell me that Russell Westbrook could be had,” O’Connor said on Tuesday. “I’ve heard the Clippers have interest, I’ve heard the Knicks have interest in Westbrook.”

Could the Clippers and Knicks be looking to trade for Russell Westbrook? @KevinOConnorNBA says yes on #TheMismatch. pic.twitter.com/2V315fns51 — The Ringer (@ringer) November 10, 2020

It would be very Knicks for the organization to give up everything for Russell Westbrook. New York just can’t seem to draw elite free agents to the Big Apple, so perhaps a trade would do the trick.

A Clippers’ trade for Westbrook would make no sense at all, though, either financially or in regards to roster fit. The Clippers already struggle with cohesiveness, and Westbrook’s career has been plagued by selfish play at times.

Nothing’s concrete just yet, but there’s certainly smoke. And almost any time there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Westbrook’s stint with Houston could come to an abrupt end if the organization wants to move on and find a trade partner.