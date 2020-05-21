NBA Insider Details Rough Timeline For Return To 2019-20 Season

The potential continuation of the NBA’s 2019-20 season is picking up plenty of steam this week. Orlando’s Walt Disney World was revealed as the potential location of the remainder of the season earlier this week. Today, one notable NBA insider detailed a rough timeline for the return of the 2019-20 season.

Yahoo Sports NBA insider Keith Smith is hearing the NBA regular-season will resume in the middle of July. Prior to resuming play, players would return to team facilities in early June before conducting team camp in the middle of June.

Teams would then travel to a “single-site,” possible Walt Disney World if that becomes the NBA’s preferred destination. The regular season would potentially begin in the middle of July and would go all the way through the beginning of September. With this timeline, it’s highly likely the NBA would opt to shorten the 2019-20 regular season to just a few games.

The 2020-21 season’s start would be pushed back to late December if the NBA moves forward with this preliminary timeline. The 2020-21 season could commence right around or on Christmas day, seeing the league has dominated the holiday’s television audience over the years.

Rough NBA timeline that was mentioned to me from a team exec today:

Early June – Back in facilities

Mid-late June – Camp

Early July – Travel to single-site

Mid July – Games start

Labor Day-ish – Season ends

Mid Sept. – Draft

Week later – Free agency

Xmas-ish – 20-21 season starts — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 21, 2020

If the NBA Finals is pushed back to the beginning of September, the NBA would overlap with football season. Seeing we’ve been without sports for a few months now, that would be a dream-come-true for fans everywhere.

For now, though, everything’s in the preliminary stage.

Once the NBA makes an official decision on the 2019-20 season, you can expect Adam Silver to release a statement.