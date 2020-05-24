NBA Insider Hearing ‘Rumblings’ Of How Season Could Resume

The NBA is in the process of making plans to resume the 2019-20 season. If all works out, we could be getting pro basketball back later this summer.

Besides the most important questions involving player safety and where games would be played, there also remains the matter of what schedule the league will follow when it picks back up. Will the regular season be completed? Will the league jump right to the playoffs?

These things need to be figured out. The latest report indicates that the NBA has considered restarting the regular season but without all 30 teams participating.

According to USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt, there are “rumblings” of resuming the regular season without teams that have no chance of making the playoffs.

The NBA will continue to say many ideas are on the table but I have heard rumblings of this idea: if play resumes with regular-season games, teams without a chance of making the playoffs wouldn’t be invited. https://t.co/TkySFKiTBu — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) May 24, 2020

In a vacuum, this decision makes sense. Do we really need teams like the Knicks, Cavs, Suns, Timberwolves and others to play again this year?

However, here’s the issue with not including every team in a continuation of the regular season. What if a team that is competing for a playoff spot has games against some of the eliminated teams? How do you replace those games while also making the adjusted schedule fair?

All of these are things that have to be discussed. We trust that the NBA will run through a wealth of scenarios before ultimately deciding on what format it will use.