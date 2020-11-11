NBA Insider Names 1 Team Interested In Trading For PG Chris Paul

Before the 2019-20 NBA season kicked off, the Houston Rockets made headlines when the team shipped point guard Chris Paul to Oklahoma City.

The Rockets landed point guard Russell Westbrook in the blockbuster trade. Oklahoma City made a surprising playoff run thanks to the veteran presence from Paul.

Just over a year later, Paul could bee on the move once again. According to a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Phoenix Suns have inquired about a potential trade for Paul.

“The Phoenix Suns have had discussions about acquiring Chris Paul from the OKC Thunder, sources tell me & Tim Bontemps,” Windhorst said in a report on Twitter.

The Suns also made surprising run in the NBA’s bubble. Led by star guard Devin Booker, Phoenix shocked the NBA world and made it clear the team has a bright future.

Adding a veteran guard like Chris Paul could help the team take the next step. Despite talks of a trade, ESPN made it clear no trade will take place any time soon – at least not yet.

“Talks have been ongoing and continued to gather traction but there is no deal imminent,” the report read. “There is currently a moratorium on trades as the NBA goes through procedures to start next season ahead of the league’s draft next week.”

Will Paul be on the move yet again?