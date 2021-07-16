USA basketball has reportedly filled the two roster spots left vacant by Wizards star Bradley Beal and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

Beal will miss the Tokyo Olympics because of COVID-19. The Wizards guard had to enter health and safety protocols, and will not be ready in time for the start of the Olympics later this month. Love, meanwhile, still isn’t 100 percent as he continues to recover from a calf injury he dealt with during the NBA’s 2020-21 season.

So who will Team USA turn to now? Believe it or not, forwards JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson will replace Beal and Love, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

“Team USA’s replacements for Bradley Beal and Kevin Love for the Olympics: Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee,” Charania reported via Twitter. “Johnson had an impressive camp. McGee is a three-time NBA champ.” With all due respect, Team USA didn’t have many other choices here. USA’s quest to win a fourth-straight gold is in serious jeopardy. Team USA's replacements for Bradley Beal and Kevin Love for the Olympics: Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee. Johnson had an impressive camp. McGee is a three-time NBA champ. https://t.co/2u8Oe5RMu0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2021 Luckily, Team USA is still good enough to win gold, it’s just much more top-heavy than prior Olympics. Most years, USA basketball is filled with superstars from top to bottom. This year, depth has taken a serious hit. Team USA still has two superstars in Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant. Both will have to play some of their best-ever basketball to lead USA to gold.