NBA Insider Releases Proposed Game Day Schedule For Orlando Bubble

The resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season is just over a month away. The logistical components of the NBA’s Orlando plans are starting to be released.

NBA insider Shams Charania obtained a copy of the league’s proposed ‘Game Day Schedule’ on Tuesday evening. The schedule prioritizes player health and safety and also limits travel to and from hotels. The commute between hotels and the arena will only take 15 minutes.

Adam Silver is also clearly prioritizing maintaining a similar schedule as teams had implemented prior to the season’s postponement. Per the proposal, teams will have a morning shootaround, afternoon court-access and team warm-ups ahead of a 7 p.m. ET game.

Media availability will be conducted virtually at both the team shootaround and post-game. A full breakdown of the NBA’s proposed ‘Game Day Schedule’ for a 7 p.m. game can be found below:

NBA players‘ game day schedule in the Orlando bubble for 2019-20 season resumption, as @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium has obtained: pic.twitter.com/6nHik0R9aN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

The NBA is being as thorough as it gets in this process. But if that means sports can return, most players won’t be complaining.

There are several notable players opposing a resumption of the season, though. Most notably, Nets’ star guard Kyrie Irving is leading the charge as he hopes for the NBA to cancel the season in light of ongoing Black Lives Matters protests and public health concerns. Irving doesn’t have much support behind him, though.

Other NBA superstars, like LeBron James, are eagerly awaiting the resumption of the 2019-20 season. By all accounts, the season will resume on July 31st from Orlando’s Walt Disney World.