The resumption of the NBA’s 2019-20 season is on the horizon. One major looming question is when will the NBA Finals begin? NBA insider Shams Charania has the latest on the NBA’s timeline for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

Players and fans have to wait no longer regarding when the NBA will resume the season. The league is set to resume play on July 31 at Orlando’s Walt Disney World. Just 22 teams will be participating in a shortened regular season to determine playoff seeding.

Given there’s still plenty of games left to be played, the NBA Finals will likely be pushed back all the way to late September. Charania is hearing a similar timeline.

The NBA insider is hearing Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be played on Sept. 30. The NBA’s conference finals would begin just 15 days earlier on Sept. 15.

Charania also detailed the entire timeline for the 2019-20 playoffs on Monday. He’s hearing the first round will commence on August 18.

“I’m told the NBA player’s union held a call on Monday and revealed several key dates for the 2019-20 resumed season,” Charania said, via Stadium. “August 16, 17, the play-in tournament. August 18th, the first round of the playoffs start. September 1st, the second round of the playoffs. September 15th, the conference finals. September 30th, sources tell me, Game 1 of the NBA Finals with a finish date of October 12th.”

This would be a wild end to what’s already been a turbulent 2019-20 season. The playoffs are setting up to overlap with the NFL and college football seasons.

This fall could be one of the more entertaining sports seasons in recent years.