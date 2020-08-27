NBA Legend Bill Russell Sends Message To The Younger Players

On Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to take the floor for Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic.

Just a few hours later, the NBA released a statement announcing all three Wednesday-night games were postponed. Following a player meeting, the league decided games will restart this weekend.

Since the Bucks’ decision not to take the floor, there has been a heavy debate on social media. Legendary NBA player Bill Russell sent a strong message to young players after they took heat for “boycotting” games this week.

“In 1961 I walked out if an exhibition game much like the NBA players did yesterday. I am one of the few people that knows what it felt like to make such an important decision. I am so proud of these young guys. It reminded me of this Pls RT,” Russell said.

In 61 I walked out if an exhibition game much like the @nba players did yesterday. I am one of the few people that knows what it felt like to make such an important decision. I am so proud of these young guys. It reminded me of this Pls RT ⁦@MSNBC⁩ ⁦⁦@CNN⁩ ⁦⁦ pic.twitter.com/70VAIFxhtf — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 27, 2020

The post he was hoping players would retweet was a headline where Russell suggested he would leave the Boston Celtics to assist the Civil Rights Movement.

“Yes, but only if it would make a concrete contribution,” Russell said at the time. “There’d be no choice. It would be the duty of any American to fight for a cause he strongly believes in.”

NBA player’s made a strong statement on Wednesday night and it’s clear they are willing to halt play for a cause they believe in.