NBA Legend Jerry West Reacts To Kevin Durant's Trade Request

19 Dec 1998: Jerry West looks on during the Las Vegas Shootout between the Arizona Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Navada. Arizona defeated Iowa St. 75-61.

Kevin Durant's trade request has been one of the biggest topics in sports for the past two weeks, and rightfully so. The All-Star forward is a generational talent looking for a change of scenery.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, legendary guard Jerry West shared his thoughts on Durant's trade request.

West's comments about Durant were interesting to say the least.

"For him to want out, I can see why. I can see why," West said. "But, again, wherever he goes – or to my best guess, he’s not going to get traded. You can’t give enough to get a guy like him."

The "I can see why" part of West's response has fans wondering what he means by that.

Even though Durant wants out, there's no guarantee a deal will get done because his trade market isn't very active.

"As for Kevin Durant, here's what there is: nothing," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Get Up. "There is no movement here. The executives are leaving Summer League. The executives are going on vacation."

Durant is under contract with the Nets through the 2025-26 season.