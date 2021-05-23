NBA Reportedly Hoping To Discuss Major Addition To Regular Season Schedule

The NBA play-in tournament proved to be a massive success this past week as fans tuned in to watch some of the league’s best compete for spots in the first round.

However, Adam Silver doesn’t want to get complacent with last week’s numbers and is already looking at another way to increase fan engagement.

The NBA is reportedly “eager to restart the conversation” about implementing a midseason tournament into the league’s regular season schedule, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Silver has already been a proponent of the possibility and is reportedly hopeful that the success of the play-in tournament will help generate interest in another tournament format.

The league has previously discussed a midseason, single-elimination tournament, but the idea never reached a vote, according to Wojnarowski. The NBA went through multiple different scenarios that centered around a European soccer model, so time will tell if the commissioner’s office goes back to those same formats.

Even if the league was to seriously consider a midseason tournament, it’s already too late to implement the plan for the 2021-22 campaign. That means the earliest that fans would see a single-elimination format would be in the 2022-23 season.

Adam Silver, a proponent of the idea, has gained in optimism that the success of the play-in tournament could drive momentum to reengage teams on another tournament idea that had been discussed prior to the pandemic, but never reached a vote of the Board of Governors. https://t.co/DVVaqinkWl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 23, 2021

In order to implement the new format, the NBA would need to reach an agreement with the National Basketball Players Association and a two-thirds majority of its 30 teams.

The league will need to do a lot of work to rally support for the midseason tournament but the idea could prove to be Silver’s latest success as a commissioner.