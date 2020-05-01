The NBA postponed operations indefinitely after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus back in March. As a result, the entire schedule for the regular season, postseason and offseason will have to be changed.

It’s still unclear if the NBA will resume this season, or just cancel it entirely and move on to the 2020-21 season. What we do know is that all events remained postponed for the foreseeable future, which includes the NBA Draft Lottery and Draft Combine.

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that both the Draft Lottery and Draft Combine have been postponed due to the pandemic. These events were originally slated to take place later this month.

The NBA Draft Lottery would have been televised on May 19, meanwhile the Draft Lottery would have ran from May 21 through May 24 in Chicago.

The NBA has indefinitely postponed its NBA Draft Lottery and Draft Combine in May in Chicago due to coronavirus pandemic, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 1, 2020

Since these two events are indefinitely postponed, the 2020 NBA Draft will most likely be postponed as well.

Prospects can’t receive proper feedback from coaches and scouts when they’re not able to meet face-to-face. It’s also impossible to have the NBA Draft without knowing the order for when teams will pick.

This year’s draft class includes potential-packed prospects, such as Cole Anthony, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and Obi Toppin.

Hopefully, the NBA can provide an updated schedule later this month.