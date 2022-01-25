NBA Is Making Notable Change To All-Star Weekend

For the last few years, the NBA has experimented with a number of variations to the traditional All-Star format in an effort to get more eyes on the showcase weekend.

Once again, the league is planning to implement a new aspect for the 2022 edition of the event. This time, the change will come to the Rising Stars competition.

According to an official announcement from the NBA, this year’s Rising Stars format will be a “mini-tournament” that will take place on the Friday of All-Star weekend. Four seven-player teams will compete in the event, consisting of three games and each contest will be played to a target score.

The two semifinal games will be played to a final target score of 50, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The two winning teams from the semifinals will advance to the final, which will be played to a final target score of 25.

The Rising Stars rosters will be made up of a pool of 28 players: 12 rookies, 12 NBA sophomores and for the first time ever, four G League Ignite players.

The change to the Rising Stars format is quite the switch-up for the NBA, but should make the annual showcase an even more entertaining aspect of All-Star weekend. The league’s youngest stars will get a chance to show off their skills more than ever in the new format.

The Rising Stars competition will take place on Friday, Feb. 18 in Cleveland, Ohio. The event will tip-off at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

The NBA’s All-Star weekend will continue through Sunday, Feb. 20 and conclude with the annual All-Star game.