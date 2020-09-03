NBA Names 2019-20 Rookie Of The Year, Zion Williamson Not Top 2

On Thursday night, the NBA continued its award announcements, this time celebrating the league’s Rookie of the Year.

For much of the year, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was the dominant rookie of the 2019 class. Former Duke star Zion Williamson emerged as a threat to that crown once he came back from injury.

Williamson took over for the New Orleans Pelicans, but didn’t do enough to take down Morant as the year’s top rookie. In fact, he didn’t even come in second in the league’s Rookie of the Year voting.

After Morant, Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn finished second in the voting. Williamson came in third place, while Brandon Clarke and Coby White rounded out the top five.

Morant received 99 out of a possible 100 first-place votes, with the other going to Williamson.

Full ROY voting: Morant, Kendrick Nunn and Zion third pic.twitter.com/aCwgQjQ3qe — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 3, 2020

Morant finished his rookie season with 17.8 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Grizzlies. The former No. 2 pick showed he’s one of the best young guards in the game – in just his first season.

Meanwhile, Nunn finished the year with 15.3 points 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in just under 30 minutes per game for the Heat.

Zion played in just 24 games for the Pelicans during the regular season. However, he showed touches of dominance en route to averaging 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Nunn is the only one of the three still playing as the Heat battle the Milwaukee Bucks.