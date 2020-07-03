The NBA is going to look very different when it returns later this month, but it’s not just because the players will be competing in empty arenas. On Friday afternoon, the league reached an agreement with the National Basketball Players Association on which social justice messages can be displayed on the backs of jerseys.

In an effort to raise awareness for social injustice in the United States, the NBA will allow players to share certain messages during games. Additionally, the league plans on painting Black Lives Matter on the courts in Orlando.

According to the latest report from ESPN, the NBA will allow players to only display their social justice messages on the back of their jersey for the first four games. Following the first four games, the players can keep the message on their jersey but must include their last name beneath it.

Marcus Spears of The Undefeated revealed the 29 messages that will be approved for the back of NBA jerseys. Here are the following options, via ESPN:

The list of the approved suggested social messages, per the source, for the back of the NBA jerseys: Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can’t Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor. This is a sweet gesture from the NBA, as it’ll give players the platform to let their voice be heard. Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon and other notable players took part in protests earlier this year. Now, they’ll have the chance to showcase their message while competing on the court. Since the NBA has finally approved social justice messages on jerseys, it’ll be interesting to see which players participate and choose one of the 29 available phrases. Basketball officially returns on July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. [ESPN]