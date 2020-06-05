For weeks there have been talks between the NBA and the player’s union about bringing basketball back and finishing the 2019-20 season. Those talks have centered around a 22-team return-to-play format to be contested in Orlando.

After many negotiations, it looks like basketball is officially coming back. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBPA has approved the 22-team format that will finish off the 2019-20 season.

The NBPA released a statement shortly after the report, confirming that the agreement has been made. Per Woj’s report, the two sides still have details to hammer out before anything can be put to paper. But for now, the NBA is on pace to resume on July 31.

“The Board of Player Representatives of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has approved further negotiations with the NBA on a 22-team return to play scenario to restart the 2019-20 NBA season,” the union said in a statement. “Various details remain to be negotiated and the acceptance of the scenario would still require that all parties reach agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play.”

The NBA and NBPA will work through a number of details in the next week on the resumption in Orlando, but sides are ready to move together toward the July 31 tip. https://t.co/lgYhAKShPr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2020

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely on March 11 after several players were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Like many sports organizations, the NBA weighed abandoning the season with resuming it in some way to minimize infection risks.

So after many weeks of waiting, it looks like we finally have basketball back.

Now the biggest question is: Which of the 22 teams will win the title?