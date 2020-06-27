NBA Officially Releases Schedule For Reopening In Orlando

The NBA is officially set to go in Orlando, as the league released the schedule for all the seeding games that will take place prior to the playoffs. Let’s just say that basketball fans are in for a treat when the season resumes on July 30.

Before the league had to shut down its operations because of the coronavirus, LeBron James and the Lakers were heating up. They just had huge victories against the Bucks and Clippers, two teams that are considered title contenders.

It’ll be interesting to see how all 22 teams respond to having several months off. The first few weeks of play could be sloppy to say the least. Then we also have to factor in that fans won’t be in attendance, which could take time for viewers to adjust to.

While there’s no telling how the actual games will look, the NBA has given everyone a concrete schedule for the reopening in Orlando.

The first night of the NBA’s comeback features an incredible doubleheader. Zion Williamson and the Pelicans will tip off against Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz. Following that matchup is the battle for Los Angeles, as LeBron James and the Lakers take on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. Both games will be broadcast on TNT.

You can view the full schedule for the seeding games here:

And we're off…here's the NBA schedule for Orlando: pic.twitter.com/4scO9QhRxH — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 26, 2020

All eyes will be on the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Memphis will have to fend off New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento and San Antonio.

Hopefully the reopening plan for the NBA works and a champion can be crowned in Orlando.