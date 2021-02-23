NBA Star Pau Gasol Announces Decision On Basketball Career

Longtime NBA star Pau Gasol is heading home to his native Spain to continue his distinguished professional basketball career.

On Tuesday morning, the 40-year-old Gasol announced he was signing with his hometown team, FC Barcelona, in Liga ACB. Gasol previously played for Barcelona from 1998-2001 before beginning his NBA career.

“I’m happy to return to the club where I began, and I’m excited about this new opportunity,” Gasol said in his official statement. “I hope to contribute to the first team very soon.”

Gasol has not played in a professional game in two years. His last action came with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2018-19 NBA season.

The 7-foot-1-inch big man signed with the Portland Trail Blazers before the 2019-20 season, but was released before ever appearing in a game for the club.

Very happy to come back home.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Força Barça! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/6CewIY2Bil — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) February 23, 2021

Gasol made six All-Star Game appearances during his 18-year NBA career. He also won back-to-back titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

On the international stage, Gasol has won two Olympic silver medals and one bronze, while earning a gold medal at the World Cup and three in EuroBasket competition.