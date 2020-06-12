NBA Provides Updated Timeline For Return-To-Play Plan

The NBA has been on hold since March, but the 2019-20 season is set to resume toward the end of July. On Friday morning, an updated timetable for the league’s return-to-play plan was revealed.

It’ll take a decent chunk of time for teams to get back into the swing of things, which is why the season won’t just resume this month. In an effort to make sure the seeding games aren’t too sloppy, the NBA has orchestrated a few scrimmages.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the league has notified teams that they will be allowed to play three scrimmages at Walt Disney World prior to the season restarting on July 30.

These scrimmages can take place from July 9-29. There’s no indication these games will be made available for fans to watch on television.

As for how the rest of the schedule will look for this season, Shams Charania of The Athletic provided the details.

Seeding games will begin on July 30, play-in tournaments won’t begin until August 15, and the playoffs don’t officially start until August 17.

Teams won’t be allowed to have family and guests come to Orlando until August 30 – one day before the conference semifinals begin. The 2020 NBA Finals won’t finish until early or mid October.

Here’s a recap of the restart dates:

Sources: NBA's expected restart dates: – July 30-Aug. 14: Seeding games

– Aug.15-16: Play-in tournaments

– Aug. 17: Playoffs begin

– Aug. 30: Family/guests of teams arrive

– Aug. 31-Sept. 13: Conf. Semifinals

– Sept. 15-Sept. 28: Conf. Finals

The NBA is entering unchartered territory with this return-to-play plan. Who knows what will actually happen if another outbreak occurs.

Hopefully the league’s plan to restart the season works out for the best and a champion can be crowned.