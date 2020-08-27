NBA Releases Official Statement On What’s Happening

The NBA had three games on tap for its fans on Wednesday, but none of those postseason matchups took place due to a player-orchestrated boycott.

Despite concerns about the postseason getting shut down, the league voted to resume the games at a later date. It was a pretty quit turnaround for the NBA, especially since it seemed like LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard were ready to give up on the season.

Although there were games scheduled for this Thursday, the NBA has decided to postpone them for now. In an effort to provide some clarity to its fan base, the league released a statement.

“NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled,” the league said in a statement. “We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday. There is a video conference call meeting scheduled later this afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps.”

NBA statement on hopeful Postseason return on Friday or Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Qn0fcC7KHa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

There are still a handful of intriguing series that need to be completed.

Denver and Utah appear poised for a seven-game series, meanwhile Dallas and Los Angeles continue to exchange their best shots.

If the NBA returns on Friday, we’d have to assume we’ll see the Blazers, Bucks, Lakers, Magic, Rockets and Thunder.