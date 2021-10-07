NBA Releases Statement On Arrest Of 18 Ex-Players

Shocking news broke on Thursday morning that 18 former NBA players have been arrested and charged by federal officials with defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan.

Tom Winter and Jonathan Dienst of NBC News revealed that the group of ex-players allegedly committed health insurance fraud in a scheme carried out at least between 2017 and 2020. The accused reportedly defrauded a total of $4 million.

Many notable former NBA players were named in reports as being involved in the scheme on Thursday. The full list includes Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen, Desiree Allen (Tony Allen’s wife), Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Sebastian Telfair, Charles Watson Jr., Antoine Wright, and Anthony Wroten.

After news of the alleged scheme broke Thursday morning, the NBA released a statement later in the afternoon, expressing its intention to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

“The benefit plans provided by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association to our players are critically important to support their health and well-being throughout their playing careers and over the course of their lives, which makes these allegations particularly disheartening. We will cooperate fully with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in this matter,” the league wrote, per The Washington Post’s Ben Gollliver.

The league’s players association also released some brief remarks on the matter.

“We are aware of the indictment of former NBA players announced earlier today by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. We will continue to monitor the matter,” the statement read, via Golliver.

Williams, 34, has been accused as the fraud’s ringleader and reportedly circulated fake invoices and fabricated doctor’s letters to the others in exchange for kickbacks. The group allegedly received a total of $2.5 million from the fraudulent medical claims, which would come out to approximately $133,000 per player.

NBC News reports that the NBA ex-players that were charged will face a count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

Stay tuned for updates to this developing story as they become available.