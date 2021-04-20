NBA Releases Statement On Derek Chauvin Verdict

On Tuesday afternoon, a Minnesota jury announced its ruling following the death of George Floyd.

The jury found police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes.

Following the decision, many from around the sports world gave their reactions. The NBA and NBPA took to social media with a statement following the ruling as well.

“George Floyd’s murder was a flash point for how we look at race and justice in our country, and we are pleased that justice appears to have been served,” the statement read.

The following was released by the NBA.

While the ruling was celebrated around the country, the NBA and NBPA know there is much more work to be done.

“But we also recognize that here is much work to be done and the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association, together with our newly-formed Social Justice Coalition, will redouble our efforts to advocate for meaningful change in the areas of criminal justice and policing,” the statement read.

Chauvin faces a 40-year maximum sentence for the second-degree murder conviction. He also faces a 25-year sentence for third-degree murder and a 10-year sentence for second-degree manslaughter.

George Floyd was just 46 years old when he was murdered. Our thoughts are with his family in the wake of the jury’s ruling this afternoon.