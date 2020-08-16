NBA Reportedly Fired Photographer For His Kamala Harris Meme

The NBA has reportedly parted ways with a photographer inside of the bubble at Disney World after he allegedly posted an offensive meme on Facebook.

USA TODAY is reporting that the NBA has fired contract photographer Bill Baptist, who’s worked with the Houston Rockets for more than 30 years.

Baptist, a Houston native, allegedly posted an offensive meme on Facebook about U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris. The United States senator was recently chosen to be Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

The NBA photographer reportedly posted an offensive meme about Harris on Facebook.

Legendary WNBA player Sheryl Swoopes called out the post on Facebook.

“So this guy works for the NBA but covers the Houston Rockets. Has been around for awhile. Even worked for the Comets,” Swoopes, a former Houston Comets player, wrote on Facebook. “It’s amazing how people will smile in your face but eventually their true colors will how. @NBA and Houston Rockets he needs to GO!!! So disrespectful. Bill Baptiste (sic) shame on You!!!”

An NBA photographer has been fired and kicked out of the Disney Bubble after posting an offensive meme about Kamala Harris, per USA Today Bill Baptist worked with the Houston Rockets for more than 30 years. pic.twitter.com/mCJ4MzJmVn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 14, 2020

Baptist has since issued an apology for the post.

“I deeply regret posting on my Facebook page a phrase that I saw and copied from others as a sample of some people’s reactions to Biden’s selection of Senator Harris as his choice for VP,” Baptist wrote in the statement to a Houston TV station. “The phrase I posted does not reflect my personal views at all. I should not have been so insensitive to post the statements by others. I sincerely apologize to all of those who have rightfully been offended and I have taken the post down from my FB page. It was a horrible mistake on my part.”