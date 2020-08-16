The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA Reportedly Fired Photographer For His Kamala Harris Meme

A picture of three NBA basketballs.CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 28: A general view of a basketball with the signature of Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA, in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 28, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The NBA has reportedly parted ways with a photographer inside of the bubble at Disney World after he allegedly posted an offensive meme on Facebook.

USA TODAY is reporting that the NBA has fired contract photographer Bill Baptist, who’s worked with the Houston Rockets for more than 30 years.

Baptist, a Houston native, allegedly posted an offensive meme on Facebook about U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris. The United States senator was recently chosen to be Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

The NBA photographer reportedly posted an offensive meme about Harris on Facebook.

Legendary WNBA player Sheryl Swoopes called out the post on Facebook.

“So this guy works for the NBA but covers the Houston Rockets. Has been around for awhile. Even worked for the Comets,” Swoopes, a former Houston Comets player, wrote on Facebook. “It’s amazing how people will smile in your face but eventually their true colors will how. @NBA and Houston Rockets he needs to GO!!! So disrespectful. Bill Baptiste (sic) shame on You!!!”

Baptist has since issued an apology for the post.

“I deeply regret posting on my Facebook page a phrase that I saw and copied from others as a sample of some people’s reactions to Biden’s selection of Senator Harris as his choice for VP,” Baptist wrote in the statement to a Houston TV station. “The phrase I posted does not reflect my personal views at all. I should not have been so insensitive to post the statements by others. I sincerely apologize to all of those who have rightfully been offended and I have taken the post down from my FB page. It was a horrible mistake on my part.”


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.