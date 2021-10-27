NBA Reportedly Makes Significant Change To TV Schedule

On Wednesday afternoon, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed a vey telling bit of information about the league’s media coverage.

According to Stein, the NBA decided not to air its usual Thursday night programming on TNT. Why? Well, Stein suggested the league doesn’t want to go up against the NFL’s Thursday night games.

“The NBA will not air its usual Thursday night programming on TNT again until January after Mavericks-at-Hawks last Thursday followed by Clippers-at-Warriors,” Stein reported on social media.

“Rather than go head-to-head with Thursday night NFL games, NBAonTNT entered this season having shifted Ernie, Shaq, Kenny and Charles and the weekly doubleheader they present to Tuesday nights for the rest of 2021 for the first time.”

The decision shouldn’t came as much of a shock as the NFL continues to dominate the sports world with its ratings.

Ratings are up across the league and that’s especially true of Thursday night games, which have seen a significant spike. That should continue this week as the undefeated Arizona Cardinals face off against the 6-1 Green Bay Packers.

Both teams will be without star players as wide receiver Davante Adams and star pass rusher J.J. Watt won’t be playing.

Regardless, millions of fans from around the country will be tuning in. For NBA fans, Thursday night’s won’t belong to basketball for a while.

That’s the power of the NFL.