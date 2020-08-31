NBA Reportedly Sent A Warning To League Owners, Executives

The NBA is currently wrapping up the first round of the playoffs and beginning the conference semifinals. But the league has a warning as we get into the big games.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA has issued a warning to owners and basketball executives regarding their families. Per a memo, the league wants to ensure that families “adhere to proper decorum at playoff games in The Bubble.”

Specifically, the NBA wants to avoid anyone using “profane or objectionable language” out loud. They also want to keep people from “coming onto court” during the games.

Per Woj’s report, NBA owners and executives will not be allowed to converse with game officials. They are also not allowed to disrespectfully address officials or use “profane or objectionable language” during breaks of post-game.

It’s not really clear if this has been a problem for in The Bubble so far. However, the league wants to ensure that given the lack of an audience or crowd noise to drown out their voices, that those standards will be maintained.

Thankfully, “The Bubble” has largely been implemented without incident. Aside from a few players breaking quarantine and subsequently ridiculed for it, the product on the court is largely identical to what we saw before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Will we see any drama with NBA owners and executives as the playoffs go on? Or will the league keep them on their best behavior?