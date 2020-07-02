Photos: NBA Reveals Practice Courts Inside Hotel

The NBA is pushing forward with their plan to finish out the season with 22 teams at a private location at Disney property in Orlando. To that end, they’ve been retooling nearby hotels to be viable practice sites for the teams.

On Thursday, the NBA revealed photos of how they’ve been setting up the hotels for practices. Trucks filled to the brim with wooden boards arrive on site to unload the team-themed planks inside.

Once set up, the portable basketball hoops are put in at opposite ends of the hotel ballrooms (courtesy of the NAIA’s Southeastern University). But in a unique twist, many of the NBA practice courts are being set up side-by-side.

The “NBA Restart” is slated for July 30th and will feature 22 teams vying for 16 playoff spots. It will be the first NBA games played since the season suspended indefinitely in mid-March.

Laying down the practice floors! NBA Restart begins July 30th with daily & nightly games on ESPN, TNT, ABC, NBA TV & NBA League Pass! #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/whbSl8iqsy — NBA (@NBA) July 2, 2020

However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made playing games in regular facilities impossible. But the state of Florida – with some of the more lenient laws concerning quarantining – embraced the league’s desire to re-open.

As a result, all games will be contested in a private location in Orlando. Fans will not be able to attend, but the NBA is looking into workarounds that can replicate the live experience.

One thing is for sure: This basketball season will have an ending unlike any season in the sport’s storied history.

