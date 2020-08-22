NBA Scout Has Warning For Teams About LaMelo Ball

An NBA scout has sent a warning to front offices regarding one of the top prospects in the class.

LaMelo Ball is considered to be one of the top three or four players in the 2020 NBA Draft class. It’s unlikely that Ball goes No. 1 or No. 2 if Minnesota and Golden State stay put, but he could go as high as No. 3.

The New York Knicks, who pick No. 8 overall, have been mentioned a lot for Ball. It would be fun to see the Ball family in the United States’ biggest media city.

One NBA scout is warning teams about Ball, though.

“LaMelo is a very dangerous choice,’’ one scout told the New York Post. “A very high risk-reward. All the baggage that comes with a decision like that is not what the Knicks need. Honestly, Lonzo [Ball] was a horrific shooter. He did manage to change his shot mechanics and now is a pretty good shooter. It’s very unusual but he did it and possibly LaMelo could, too.’’

LaMelo Ball is seen by some as a better prospect than his older brother. It’s possible – likely, even – that all of the LaVar Ball drama with Lonzo and the Lakers is hurting LaMelo’s stock.

The 2020 NBA Draft is set for Oct. 16.