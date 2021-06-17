The NBA already has a well-established relationship with Las Vegas, as the association’s annual summer league takes place there.

Las Vegas has also long been rumored as the potential destination for an NBA expansion franchise. But what if one of the league’s current teams were to relocate?

An NBA source indicated to The Spun on Thursday that Las Vegas is on the mind of any teams considering relocation.

“All the teams that could be relocating are looking fondly at Vegas,” the source said. “They would want to get there before an expansion franchise could take the spot.”

This isn’t the first time Vegas has been mentioned in conjunction with NBA relocation. A little over a year ago, Shaquille O’Neal said he heard that a couple of NBA teams were up for sale, with one considering relocating to Sin City.

The NHL and NFL have already infiltrated Las Vegas in recent years, with the Golden Knights arriving in 2017 and the Raiders moving three years later. The city has also been named as a potential frontrunner if Major League Baseball’s Oakland A’s were to leave the Bay Area.

It only makes sense for the NBA to look into making inroads in Vegas as well.