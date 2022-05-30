NBA Star Announces He's Joining ESPN As An Analyst

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 19: NBA on TNT analysts, Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson Jr.,Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley talk with CJ McCollum #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Austin Janning/NBAE via Getty Images) Austin Janning/Getty Images

ESPN has added to its NBA coverage by hiring New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum.

McCollum, who has appeared on the Worldwide Leader as an analyst in the past, has officially been signed to a multiplatform deal by the network. He'll make his debut on Thursday during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

"I am excited to bring what I feel is my unique perspective, based on my vast knowledge of the game that I've gained during my nine years as a player in the NBA," McCollum said in a statement. "To have an opportunity to put my journalism background to use on the largest stage with the many talented professionals at ESPN is a dream come true."

In addition to appearing on "NBA Finals: Celebrating 75," the ESPN2 alternate broadcast of Thursday's Finals opener, McCollum will be creating a new podcast.

The veteran shooting guard will also serve as a game analyst during NBA Summer League and appear on studio shows throughout the year.

McCollum, 30, just finished his ninth NBA season, appearing in 62 total games for the Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 22.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.